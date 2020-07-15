Sheetz Extends Sponsorship of Esports Team Through 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is continuing its partnership with professional esports team the Pittsburgh Knights. Along with maintaining Champion Partner status, the retailer will become the official convenience store of the team.

The Pittsburgh Knights include top professional players of esports game such as "Rocket League," "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and others. Sheetz stepped up as a Champion Partner in 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Sheetz streams frequently on streaming platform Twitch and recently raised money for COVID-19 relief through a charity "Valorant" tournament with the Knights.

"As Sheetz has increased its involvement with the esports community, the Pittsburgh Knights have been a phenomenal partner," said Ryan Sheetz, Sheetz associate vice president of brand strategies. "This partnership makes so much sense because we know that gamers are in and out of our stores on a daily basis — in fact, they are some of our best and most passionate customers. We are looking forward to continuing our work with the Knights over the next few years."

Over the next year, Sheetz will unveil new activations with the Knights; present online tournaments and live circuits; and host an ultimate fan experience, with more details to come.

"We are so proud to be partnered with Sheetz," said Knights President James O'Connor. "Not only do they offer an outstanding product and experience — everyone at the Knights loves making Sheetz runs, but we admire their values as an organization. Like us, they are committed to their communities and always seek ways to give back and innovate."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.