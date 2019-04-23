Sheetz Forms Partnership With Esports Team

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is partnering with the Pittsburgh Knights as one the official esports team's Champion Partners.

As part of the partnership, the Knights will roll out new jerseys emblazoned with the Sheetz logo.

"Ever since our founding 67 years ago, Sheetz has been known for our connection to our customers and innovation. That is why it makes perfect sense to get involved in professional esports," said Sheetz Associate Vice President of Brand Strategies Ryan Sheetz. "We know that gamers are in and out of our stores every day because we have an offer and experience that matches their lifestyle. We are so excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Knights and to take our involvement in gaming to the next level."

In February, Sheetz entered into the gaming scene through game-streaming platform Twitch, where the retailer chatted with fans while playing games like "PUBG" and "Apex Legends."

Sheetz has also held gaming gear giveaways on Twitter.

"Sheetz is such a great fit for gaming culture. People play video games at night and suddenly realize it's late and they're hungry; Sheetz runs are a real thing," remarked James O'Connor, president of the Knights. "We're excited about this partnership because Sheetz is a great company and they have the energy and offerings that will resonate with our fans."

Activations between Sheetz (@sheetz) and the Pittsburgh Knights (@knightsgg) can be found on Twitter.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.