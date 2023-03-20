Sheetz Gets Into March Madness With Fuel Price Drop

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz kicked off St. Patrick's Day by reducing the price of its premium, mid-grade and ethanol free fuel grades.

The prices of these grades dropped to match the Regular 87 prices at the more than 670 Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options.

Customers will be able to enjoy this limited time promotion through March 24. To check if their local Sheetz sells these fuel grades, drivers can look up the locations through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Sheetz has had a focused eye on gas prices throughout the past year, offering various promotions to offset fluctuating prices and help customers out at the pump. The c-store retailer twice offered diesel promotions within six months of each other, reducing the cost of diesel by 50 cents per gallon for several weeks in January, while in September 2022, the company dropped its diesel prices to $4.49 a gallon in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Additionally, for Independence Day 2022, Sheetz reduced fuel prices for motorists to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85, providing a price break for drivers traveling for the Fourth of July holiday.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. The convenience store operator plans to expand into Michigan, with the first store location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market. The move into the Great Lakes State will mark the first time Sheetz has expanded into a new state in nearly two decades — when it opened its first convenience store in North Carolina in 2004.