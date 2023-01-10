Sheetz Rolls Out Another Diesel Price Break

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is starting off the new year with another diesel price break.

Starting Jan. 10, the convenience store retailer is reducing the price of diesel by 50 cents a gallon across its network of 665-plus locations offering the fuel grade. The price reduction will save midsize trucks approximately $10, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers, according to Sheetz.

The offer is valid through Jan. 31 and includes auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel. During the promotional period, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.

The latest diesel price reduction is the second time in less than six months that Sheetz dropped the price. In September, the Pennsylvania-based retailer celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month.

Additionally, Sheetz rolled back prices at the pump for Independence Day, reducing fuel prices for motorists to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85. The limited-time offer was available through the Fourth of July holiday travel season.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. The convenience store operator will expand into Michigan, with the first store location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market. The move into the Great Lakes State will mark the first time Sheetz has expanded into a new state in nearly two decades — when it opened its first convenience store in North Carolina in 2004.