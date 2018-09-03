Sheetz HR Leader Honored at Inaugural Leadership Awards Gala

SAN FRANCISCO — Sheetz Inc.'s Stephanie Doliveria, vice president of human resources, was honored at Great Place to Work's inaugural Great Place to Work For All Leadership Awards. The gala dinner was held March 7 at the Four Season San Francisco.

The honorees consisted of female leaders from companies on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and Best Workplaces for Women lists. They were chosen by senior leadership at their companies for being a leader who consistently played a critical role in helping their organization deliver on strategic growth and business goals by creating a high-trust culture that is a great place to work for every employee.

The 77 Great Place to Work For All Awards recognize these leaders' contributions to their businesses and fully live their companies' values in the service to their customers, employees and stakeholders, according to the announcement.

"We are excited to celebrate the achievements of some of the top women leaders at America's greatest companies," said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. "The companies on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and Best Workplaces for Women are leading the conversation in workplace equality and are demonstrating to corporate America how to become more diverse, more innovative, and great places to work for all."

The awards dinner kicked off the 15th Annual Great Place to Work For All Summit, which was held March 7-9.

Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for millennials, women, diversity, industries and, internationally, countries and regions.

In February, Sheetz ranked No. 66 on the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, as CSNews Online previously reported.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz operates more than 540 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.