Sheetz Raises Its Standing on Fortune's Best Employers List

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. moved up the ranks among the country's best companies as reviewed by its employees.

The convenience store operator took the No. 66 spot on the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

In addition to capturing a spot on the list again this year, Sheetz improved on last year's standing by 21 positions. As CSNews Online previously reported, Sheetz ranked at No. 87 in 2017, rising 10 slots from No. 97 in 2016.

"This is the fourth time in five years we have been named to this very distinguished list," said Sheetz President and CEO Joe Sheetz. "That certainly would not have happened without the hard work of our employees — from those who work in our stores, to our distribution centers, Sheetz Bros. Kitchens, corporate offices, along with our truck drivers and maintenance teams.

"We strive to create a working environment where people feel valued, have the opportunity to grow, and recognize how the work they do helps our company as a whole and the customers we serve, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," he added. "We are committed to building on the investments we've made in our people for years to come."

In 2017, Sheetz announced plans to hire 3,400 employees, in addition to raising $150,000 for hurricane relief efforts. Sheetz also introduced voice-activated ordering through Amazon's Alexa.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 565 convenience stores in six states: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. The retailer is projected to reach 600 stores in fiscal year 2019.

In addition to this year, the company has appeared on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

The rankings, in its 21st year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices.

Great Place to Work then evaluates each company using a methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"The 2018 100 Best are true leaders," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In the face of competition, change, and financial constraints, they consistently prioritize building the trust, pride, and camaraderie that fuels business performance. And they're doing it at scale for everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization."