Sheetz Introduces CBD Products to Its Pennsylvania C-stores

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. launched an extensive line of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products at more than 140 of its locations across Pennsylvania.

The convenience store retailer will offer both isolate and full spectrum products, including topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, pet products and other items.

"We are excited to be the first convenience store to offer a broad selection of premium CBD products at this magnitude," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "This is the next evolution for Sheetz in ensuring we are meeting the needs of our customers, giving them what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365."

Because Sheetz is a brand that prides itself on responsible retail, all CBD products will be stored behind the counter, and a 100-percent proof-of-age policy requiring customers to be 18 years of age or older to purchase them will be strictly enforced, the company said. Any customer who wants to purchase CBD will have to show proper identification consisting of a valid driver's license, passport or military identification card.

A full list of participating c-stores is available here on the retaiiler's website.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.