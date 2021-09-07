Sheetz Introduces Limited-Time Treat for Shark Week

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz's latest offering allows customers to take a bite out of Shark Week.

The convenience retailer is bringing a limited-edition Shark Week doughnut to its convenience stores on July 11. The introduction coincides with the popular summer tradition's return to the Discovery Channel. Both the limited-edition doughnut and the series end on July 18.

According to Sheetz, the doughnuts will be available at all Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina for just $1.29.

Each store will have a daily supply of six to 12 doughnuts and once this supply runs out, they will not be restocked until the following day.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 629 convenience stores.