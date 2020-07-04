Sheetz Introduces 'SHcan & Go!' in Support of Social Distancing

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is launching a new payment option, SHcan & Go!, across its network.

By allowing customers to scan and pay for convenience store items through the Sheetz app, the retailer is minimizing interaction during the checkout process and supporting social distancing recommendations.

"This new feature continues to deliver on our mission to be the ultimate in convenience, allowing customers to scan and pay for items they need easily and quickly," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "Innovation has always been a key driver at Sheetz and we will continue to look for new, innovative ways to serve our customers and provide essential needs in these uncertain times."

The SHcan & Go! feature activates through the Sheetz app when in store. It can be used to purchase convenience items such as snacks and beverages, but is not available for:

Gas

Age-restricted items requiring proof of identification

Sheetz's Made-to-Order food

Sheetz Brothers Coffee items

Made-to-Order and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items can still be ordered and purchased separately through the app or online.

Along with allowing customers to pay for purchases with the SHcan & Go! feature, Sheetz has instituted numerous changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending self-serve beverages and bakery items; implementing enhanced cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas; and reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 600 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.