Press enter to search
Close search

Sheetz Introduces 'SHcan & Go!' in Support of Social Distancing

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Sheetz Introduces 'SHcan & Go!' in Support of Social Distancing

04/07/2020
Sheetz logo

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is launching a new payment option, SHcan & Go!, across its network.

By allowing customers to scan and pay for convenience store items through the Sheetz app, the retailer is minimizing interaction during the checkout process and supporting social distancing recommendations.

"This new feature continues to deliver on our mission to be the ultimate in convenience, allowing customers to scan and pay for items they need easily and quickly," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "Innovation has always been a key driver at Sheetz and we will continue to look for new, innovative ways to serve our customers and provide essential needs in these uncertain times."

The SHcan & Go! feature activates through the Sheetz app when in store. It can be used to purchase convenience items such as snacks and beverages, but is not available for:

  • Gas
  • Age-restricted items requiring proof of identification
  • Sheetz's Made-to-Order food
  • Sheetz Brothers Coffee items

Made-to-Order and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items can still be ordered and purchased separately through the app or online.

Along with allowing customers to pay for purchases with the SHcan & Go! feature, Sheetz has instituted numerous changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending self-serve beverages and bakery items; implementing enhanced cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas; and reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 600 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Sheetz logo
Foodservice
Sheetz Kicks Off 'Unforgettable' Summer Sweepstakes
Sheetz' French Toast Stick Mess
Foodservice
Sheetz Joins Fellow Pennsylvanian Chain Wawa in Testing Secret Menu
Sheetz
Marketing
Sheetz Buckles Up for 'My Free Ride' Summer Shweepstakes
Exterior signage of a Sheetz convenience store
Technology
Sheetz Adopts EMV Upgrades on the Forecourt