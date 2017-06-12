Sheetz Introduces Voice-Activated Ordering Through Amazon's Alexa

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. customers have a new way of ordering their favorite Made to Order food from the comfort of their couches.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer created a new skill for Alexa, an interactive, voice-activated personal assistant developed by Amazon Inc., which allows customers to place an order just by voicing the command.

Customers who have a Sheetz online ordering account and an Alexa-enabled device can use the new Sheetz skill for Alexa by:

Logging into their account on the Sheetz website and selecting their favorite order and preferred store for pickup; Searching for and enabling the Sheetz ordering skill through any Alexa-enabled device or Alexa app; Saying, “Alexa, start Sheetz,” or “Alexa, order my favorite from Sheetz”; and Letting Alexa guide the rest of the way.

"We could not be more excited to bring this next generation of innovation to our customers and industry," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of Brand Strategies for Sheetz. "From the inception of our MTO menu more than thirty years ago, to the introduction of touch-screen ordering in 1993, to the launch of the voice-activated ordering today, our goal has always been to continue to innovate and reinvent ourselves in order to provide the ultimate convenience to our customers."

Ordering through the Sheetz skill for Alexa is now available at all of Sheetz's 564 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

For more information, click here.