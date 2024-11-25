Sheetz Invests in Employment of Individuals With Disabilities

Sheetz plans to hire up to 10 individuals with disabilities annually while retaining all previously hired individuals. The convenience store retailer will support them with job coaches funded by OVR, who will support on-site employees, develop accommodations and prepare employees for long-term success.

"Today marks a transformative moment for individuals with disabilities across Pennsylvania. The launch of the InVEST program represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to ensuring that every Pennsylvanian, regardless of disability, can obtain competitive, integrated employment," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "By leveraging this $14 million federal grant, we are addressing the barriers faced by those in subminimum wage jobs and empowering them to build fulfilling careers with dignity and respect."

Two providers have been selected for the $14 million federal grant through a competitive bid process: Anchieve will serve InVEST participants in the western region of Pennsylvania while Kencrest will launch services in the eastern region.

"DHS has long prioritized competitive integrated employment for individuals with a disability who choose to seek and maintain employment, because we know that participating in jobs that earn a minimum wage or higher and receiving opportunities for advancement is the foundation for achieving an everyday life," said Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. "DHS looks forward to collaborating with OVR so we can work across the Shapiro Administration to connect Pennsylvanians with disabilities to employment and create a Pennsylvania that benefits from the talents of all people."

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 26,000 associates and operates more than 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2024.