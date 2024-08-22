 Skip to main content

Sheetz Lands in Top 10 Among 'Top Companies That Care' List

The company is only convenience store chain to be ranked on the national list.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Sheetz logo

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. landed in the top 10 of People Magazine and Great Place to Work’s eighth annual list of 100 Companies That Care.

The list spotlights employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large, with the two companies analyzing survey responses of 8.2 million employees to identify the top U.S. businesses that best fit the criteria.

Sheetz came in at No. 9 on this year's list, the highest ranking the company has ever received on the annual list. This marks the third year in a row and fourth time in five years that Sheetz has been ranked on the list.

In all inclusions, Sheetz has been the only convenience store chain to be ranked on this national list.

"Giving back and helping those we serve is at the forefront of everything we do. That is why being included on this list is something we are not taking for granted,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO at Sheetz. "We are truly honored to be ranked ninth on this list, standing alongside some of the leading companies in the country that prioritize the well-being of their communities."

Sheetz also recently landed on the 2024 ranking of America's Best Retailers by Newsweek and Statista, coming in at No. 4 in the Convenience Stores category.

Sheetz employees_thumbs up teaser

Eighty-eight percent of employees surveyed at Sheetz said it is a great place to work. Additionally, 91% of Sheetz employees feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community.

"Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities and the world," said Wendy Naugle, People's editor-in-chief. "Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission — to show what's possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors."

Supporting accessibility and increasing employment opportunities are core values at Sheetz, which led the company to create the Store Team Helper program, which offers individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities meaningful employment at its convenience store locations. 

According to People, the pilot program has already helped 20 people, such as Abel Keith of Hollidaysburg, Pa., gain experience and employment in multiple locations in Pennsylvania. 

"As soon as Abel walks through the door in the morning, it sounds like a sitcom in here because we're all like, 'Heyyyyy, Abel!'" Sheetz Store Manager Sarah Rogal told the magazine. "He loves to say hello and greets any customer he sees. He pumps us up when he starts dancing to the songs on the radio. There is never not a smile on his face, and he always fist bumps us goodbye and asks when he'll see us next."

Companies That Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or their role within the organization. Great Place To Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization’s benefits and its philanthropic and community support.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

