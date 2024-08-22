Sheetz Lands in Top 10 Among 'Top Companies That Care' List

Eighty-eight percent of employees surveyed at Sheetz said it is a great place to work. Additionally, 91% of Sheetz employees feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community.

"Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities and the world," said Wendy Naugle, People's editor-in-chief. "Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission — to show what's possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors."

Supporting accessibility and increasing employment opportunities are core values at Sheetz, which led the company to create the Store Team Helper program, which offers individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities meaningful employment at its convenience store locations.

According to People, the pilot program has already helped 20 people, such as Abel Keith of Hollidaysburg, Pa., gain experience and employment in multiple locations in Pennsylvania.

"As soon as Abel walks through the door in the morning, it sounds like a sitcom in here because we're all like, 'Heyyyyy, Abel!'" Sheetz Store Manager Sarah Rogal told the magazine. "He loves to say hello and greets any customer he sees. He pumps us up when he starts dancing to the songs on the radio. There is never not a smile on his face, and he always fist bumps us goodbye and asks when he'll see us next."

Companies That Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or their role within the organization. Great Place To Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization’s benefits and its philanthropic and community support.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.