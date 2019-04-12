Sheetz Launches Contest to Win Chain's Famous Boom Boom Sauce

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is giving consumers the chance to win bottles of its famed Boom Boom sauce for the first time ever.

On Nov. 29, the convenience store retailer launched a contest featuring 16-ounce bottles of Boom Boom sauce as a prize, giving fans the opportunity to take the condiment home and say #IGotBoomBoomed on social media.

To enter, customers can visit www.sheetzshweepstakes.com and enter their MySheetz card number and contact information. A total of 600 winners will be chosen at random to win a free, limited-edition bottle in honor of Sheetz's impending 600th store opening, scheduled for later in December.

The contest was inspired by high customer demand and social media posts comparing Boom Boom sauce to competitors' sauces, according to Sheetz. It runs through 11:49 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The limited-edition offer marks the first time that Sheetz has ever bottled Boom Boom sauce. Bottles will not be available for sale online or in stores.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates nearly 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.