Sheetz Launches Free Gas for a Year Contest

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. and the Pennsylvania Lottery are teaming up to launch the "Free Gas for a Year" contest.

Now through Sept. 30, customers at all 299 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania have the chance to win free gas for a year by purchasing a lottery ticket, reported PA Homepage.

Here's how it works:

Customers must purchase a minimum $10 Match 6 lottery ticket. Once purchased, they will receive a play ticket, as well as a trailing ticket, that includes a QR code.

Then, customers need to use their phones to scan the QR code, which will take them to the My Sheetz mobile app. There, they will enter the promo code on their trailing ticket to automatically be entered to win the grand prize.

Each customer can only enter the drawing once. The grand prize winner will be selected in October.

By entering the contest, one free coffee or soda item will be loaded into each customer's My Sheetz account. The offer is valid for 30 days.

This is just another way Sheetz is giving customers some relief at the pump. Earlier this month, the c-store retailer rolled back prices at the pump for a limited time during the Independence Day holiday weekend, reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Fellow Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. also provided some relief at the pump, extending a 15-cent-off-per-gallon savings program from May 12 to June 12. The program applied to Wawa Rewards members who used the Wawa mobile app to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store. They received the discount every time they fueled up during the promotional period.

According to Wawa, operator of roughly 965 c-stores across a six-state footprint spanning along the East Coast, "hundreds of thousands" of customers took advantage of the fuel discount.

Additionally, throughout the year, the convenience store operator gives out surprise bonus rewards, including fuel discounts, to Wawa Rewards members.

Altoona-based Sheetz, which operates more than 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, is also the latest convenience store chain to introduce a gas giveaway.

Pilot Flying J celebrated the unofficial start of summer on National Road Trip Day (May 27) by introducing a $50,000 fuel giveaway. To enter, customers visited the travel center operator's Facebook page from May 25-29 to share road trip favorites, memories and photos for a chance to win a $500 Pilot gas card.

In addition to the giveaway, customers who used Pilot Flying J's myRewards Plus mobile app received 3 cents off a gallon of gas and auto diesel. App users also had access to daily offers on drinks, snacks and merchandise, as well as "summer sizzler" buy-one-get-one-free offers every week.

Pilot Co. is the parent company of Pilot and Flying J travel centers. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. operates more than 800 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.