Sheetz Launches Hiring Spree to Fill 2,500 Positions

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. plans to hire 2,500 new employees across the company following open interviews on March 27.

The convenience store retailer will hold interviews for full- and part-time positions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 589 Sheetz locations.

The goal of the hiring initiative is to increase Sheetz's total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina, the company said.

During the interviews, prospective employees can learn about the company's commitment to offering sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disruption of the convenience category.

"We are excited to bring additional employees into our family at Sheetz," said Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources at Sheetz. "Our employees are what make Sheetz special. They help us to create memorable moments for our customers. So we work hard to create a great working environment where employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow. Sheetz is so much more than a job. It's a place where people can connect, grow and have a fulfilling career."

All Sheetz employees receive competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance; a 401(k) retirement plan; college tuition reimbursement; an employee stock ownership plan; flexible schedules; opportunities for advancement; quarterly bonuses; vacation time; and more.