Sheetz Makes Push to Hire Nearly 3,000 Team Members

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is looking to bolster its employee count.

The convenience store retailer hosted a hiring day on March 31 for full-time and part-time positions at all of its 619 store locations. In all, Sheetz plans to hire more than 2,800 new employees — including nearly 1,200 in its home state of Pennsylvania.

In addition to being able to apply in person, prospective employees learned Sheetz' commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category, the company said.

This hiring drive comes on the heels of Sheetz $28.5-million investment in store employee wages. The retailer also updated its parental leave policy, which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and vacation time.

Altoona-based Sheetz currently operates 619 convenience stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.