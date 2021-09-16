Sheetz Named a Best Workplace for Women

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. added another accolade to its resume. The convenience retailer recently landed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021 list.

Great Place to Work determined which companies made the list by analyzing confidential employee surveys representing the opinions of 5.6 million U.S. employees.

Altoona-based Sheetz took the No. 64 spot for large companies this year, after taking the No. 52 spot for large companies on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 list. This is the six consecutive year the retailer made the list. It captured the No. 58 spot in 2019, the No. 54 spot in 2018, the No. 79 in 2017, and the No. 12 spot in 2016.

According to Great Place to Work, there are 38 new companies on this year's list. Twenty-six of the 75 large organizations on the list are new, and 12 out of the 25 small- and medium-sized businesses are making their Best Workplaces for Women debut.

Hilton tops the list this year, with American Express, Bank of America, New American Funding and Progressive Insurance round out the top five.

"These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the facts about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

To see the full list, click here.

Sheetz operates more than 600 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. This spring, it appeared at the No. 83 spot on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 list, as Convenience Store News previously reported.