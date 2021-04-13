Sheetz Named One of 100 Best Companies to Work For in America

ALTOONA, Pa. — For the seventh time in eight years, Sheetz Inc. landed among the best companies to work for on Fortune magazine's annual list.

This year, the Altoona-based convenience retailer took the No. 83 spot on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The recognition comes as Sheetz invested $28.5 million in store employee wages, and updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

"This recognition is a testament to our employees' hard work and dedication to each other, our customers and the communities we serve, especially amid a challenging and unprecedented year," said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. "We will continue to invest in our employees not only by providing competitive wages and benefits but also by providing opportunities to continually grow and succeed through career development, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses and more."

To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work surveyed more than half a million employees and gathered information about company culture and pandemic response. This included how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact.

Particular attention was paid to how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers, and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year — a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."



Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.