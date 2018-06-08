Sheetz Names First Winner of 'My Free Ride' Summer Sweepstakes

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. named Jennifer M. from Yeagertown, Pa., as the June winner of the "My Free Ride" Summer Sweepstakes.

At a community celebration, held in Reedsville, Pa., on July 26, Jennifer was presented with a grand prize option of either a 2018 Ford F150 or $50,000 in cash and she chose to take home the cash prize.



"Congratulations to Jennifer on her $50,000 prize. Jennifer is a great Sheetz customer in the Lewistown area and we can't wait to see her back in our stores, enjoying her winnings," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of Brand Strategy at Sheetz. "And the summer of fun isn't over yet, all summer long we are giving away cars and cash to our loyal Sheetz Freakz. You can enter now for your chance at the July featured vehicle, a 2018 Ford Explorer or $50,000."

"My Free Ride" launched June 1 and will run through August, as Convenience Store News previously reported. To enter, customers must purchase specific promotional combos using their registered MySheetz Card:

June — Two 20-ounce Mountain Dews and any Sheetz signature MTO food item to win a 2018 Ford F150.

July — Two 18.5-ounce Gold Peak teas and any Sheetz signature MTO item to win a 2018 Ford Explorer.

August — Two 16-ounce Monster Energy Drinks and any Sheetz signature MTO item to win a 2018 Ford Mustang.

Winners also have the option to claim a $50,000 cash prize substitute.

One winner is chosen at the end of June, July and August, on or after the 10th day of each month, and is notified through the contact information they provide in their MySheetz Card registration.

Every time customers purchase the featured combo for the specified month, they earn one entry into the contest and the total number of contest entries is unlimited. Customers can use their MySheetz Card app to track their entries.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 575 locations through Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina