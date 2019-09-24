Sheetz to Open Technology & Innovation Hub

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is meeting the future of convenience retailing in Pittsburgh.

The convenience store operator announced on Sept. 23 that it is establishing a technology and innovation hub in the city which will focus on developing, testing and implementing what Sheetz calls "transformative products and services," according to KDKA.com.

"Our mission at Sheetz is to create a business that puts the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business," Emily Sheetz, Sheetz's assistant vice president of strategy, said in a press release.

"This hub is an investment in the future and will give Sheetz a unique opportunity to access developers and other talent in Pittsburgh," she added.

According to the report, Sheetz selected Pittsburgh because of its growing reputation as a city for start-ups and tech innovation. The retailer added it hopes to revolutionize what the "convenience" part of their future c-stores will look like.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.