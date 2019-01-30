Sheetz Opens 100th Store in North Carolina With Milestone Celebration

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating a historic milestone: the opening of its 100th convenience store in North Carolina. And, it plans on celebrating in a big way.

The c-store retailer will host a grand opening event at the store, located at 4120 Brian Jordan Place in High Point, on Jan. 31. The new location will welcome customers with free self-serve coffee and soda.

Beginning at 10 a.m., grand opening festivities will include multiple prizes, like the giveaway of:

Free Sheetz for a Year ($2,500 value);

Two $1,000 Sheetz gift cards;

“Golden Ticket” cookies to the first 1,500 customers;

95 $100 Sheetz gift cards;

Five $500 Sheetz gift card; and

Free Sheetz t-shirts while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary to win.

Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz will be present for the grand opening ceremony, set for 10:45 a.m., just before the store’s official opening at 11 a.m.

The Altoona-based operator will host a food drive at the grand opening event benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Customers in attendance are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to help provide hunger relief.

Additionally, in anticipation of the grand opening, Sheetz hosted a statewide Sheetz Jeep hunt from Jan. 26-30. Stopping at 10 locations in five days, the first 10 people who arrive at each location will receive surprise giveaways and an opportunity to win an Amazon Echo. Locations will be announced on Facebook.

Sheetz operates more than 560 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.