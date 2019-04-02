Sheetz Partners With Local University to Offer Tuition Assistance to Its Employees

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is teaming up with Lackawanna College for a scholarship program that will offer tuition assistance to its employees.

The program will benefit full- and part-time students enrolled at Lackawanna's main campus in Scranton, Pa., its five satellite centers, and students who are pursuing an online degree, reported The Abington Journal.

Employees who qualify for the Sheetz College Tuition Reimbursement program will be offered a Lackawanna College Business Partners Scholarship. Full-time associate degree-seeking students will be eligible for a yearly scholarship.

To qualify for the program, recipients must:

Be actively employed by Sheetz;

Be e nrolled in an associate or bachelor's degree program at Lackawanna;

Have completed their FAFSA; and

Maintain a 3.0 GPA.

Scholarships will be awarded for fall and spring semesters only.

The first receipt of the Sheetz scholarship is Milo Reilly, a Lackawanna College student pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 560 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.