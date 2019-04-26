Sheetz Pays It Forward to Loyal Customers

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is paying it forward to its loyal customers.

In honor of Global Pay It Forward Day on April, 28, the convenience retailer revealed the recipients of its Time Back initiative, in which Sheetz gave customers more "time back" by surprising them with prizes that are important to them, like donations to charities they are passionate about, brand new vehicles, dream vacations and more.

"As a family-owned and operated company, connecting with our customers and giving back are core values ingrained in Sheetz's DNA," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "Standing behind those core values, we had a once in a lifetime opportunity to surprise a few of our lucky fans with more of the things they love in order to help them enjoy all of the time back they get from shopping at Sheetz."

Time Back recipients included:

April McDuffie-Hodges of South Boston, Va., who was surprised with a $25,000 contribution to her business, Alexia’s Closet, which had been severely damaged from several major floods in recent years, as well as a new car, camper and a $5,000 donation to the American Heart Association in honor of her son.

Emily Spears of Confluence, Pa., who was surprised with $10,000 to help save the lives of homeless pets as well as a dream vacation to Turks & Caicos and a brand new car following a recent car accident in which her vehicle was destroyed.

Todd Spurrier of Finksburg, Md., a cancer survivor who was surprised with a $25,000 contribution to his charity, Destination X Ride, which seeks to make more people aware of the dangers of colorectal cancer, as well as a van that was custom-wrapped with his charity’s logo and $500 Sheetz gift card.

Alan Jamieson of St. Mary’s City, Md., who was surprised with a $25,000 donation to St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he is an associate professor, as well as a dream vacation to London and $2,500 Sheetz gift card to help fuel his students.

Chris Bizzell of Raleigh, N.C., who was surprised with a $25,000 donation to East Cary Middle School’s athletic department, where he coaches track & field, as well as a new truck and all expenses paid trip to the Sheetz headquarters.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.