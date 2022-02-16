Sheetz to Power Its Pennsylvania Footprint With Renewable Energy

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. announced a long-term renewable supply agreement with Constellation to power nearly 70 percent of its Pennsylvania facilities with renewable energy. The solar projects, which will be developed in Pennsylvania, are expected to achieve commercial operation by January 2024.



Sheetz will receive approximately 110 million kilowatt hours of energy per year from the long-term power purchase agreements, with that energy matched by Green-e Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates sourced from renewable facilities located throughout the United States.

The agreement is intended to help Sheetz avoid nearly 78,000 metric tons of carbon emissions associated with its energy use annually, the equivalent of taking nearly 17,000 cars off the road, according to U.S. EPA estimates.

"Sheetz is dedicated to being a responsible steward of our environment," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz Inc. "Through this purchase agreement and partnership with Constellation, Sheetz will be able to power more than 160 stores and approximately 40 other facilities with renewable energy, significantly reducing our environmental impact in Pennsylvania."



To simplify the purchase, Sheetz will use a solution that builds off of the Constellation Offsite Renewables retail power product, which enables the development of, and increases businesses' access to, renewable energy projects by removing the significant hurdles associated with traditional offsite power purchase agreements.



"Having worked with Sheetz for several years, it's clear that this is a company that is steadfast in its commitment to understanding, and ultimately reducing, its carbon footprint," said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer at Constellation. "We're pleased to help Sheetz implement a clean energy solution that will contribute to its broader sustainability goals, while introducing new and significant renewable supply to the Pennsylvania region."



Sheetz has taken other significant steps in support of its mission to reduce the company's overall impact on the environment, including energy-saving solutions, offering alternative fuels, providing food donations, reducing waste, and its support of environmental organizations such as Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 640-plus convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. In 2021, Sheetz was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.