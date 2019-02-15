Sheetz Ranks Among Fortune's 2019 Best Companies

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. ranked No. 85 on the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as compiled by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. The 22nd annual list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz was the only convenience store to appear on the 2019 list.

Companies opt to participate in the selection process for the list, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to work evaluates each company using a methodology based on five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"This is the fifth time in six years we have been named to this prominent list and that would not be possible without our employees," said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. "Day in and day out, our company strives to create a place where employees know they are valued and have the opportunity to grow while also instilling a culture of respect and ensuring all employees understand the importance of their job and the role they play in the larger company."

"Treating our employees as our most valuable asset is a key value my uncle Bob Sheetz instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 and is a value we strongly believe in still today," added President and COO Travis Sheetz. "That's why we're excited to announce a starting wage increase for new and recently hired employees."

Effective Feb. 1, new Sheetz employees and employees hired within the last six months will earn an additional 50 cents per hour.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 560 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.