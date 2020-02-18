Sheetz Recognized as Sole C-store Chain Among Fortune's 2020 Best Companies

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is the sole convenience store chain to be named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list at No. 80. This marks the sixth time in seven years that Sheetz has appeared on the list.

The annual list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Companies opt into the selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire about company programs and employee practices.

Global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work evaluates each company with a methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"It's our employees, who come to work with a smile, work hard everyday to provide total customer focus and do it with a special Sheetz attitude who make this company great," said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. "We are truly honored by this recognition and are deeply committed to investing in our people by providing competitive wages, substantial benefits, career growth opportunities and more to ensure they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed."

The retailer's placement on the list comes months after Sheetz announced a $16.8 million investment in store-level wages, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All — for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 600 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.