Sheetz Invests $16.8M in Wages for Its Store-Level Employees

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is investing $16.8 million to boost its store-level wages.

According to the convenience store retailer, the move is part of Sheetz's goal to offer competitive wages, which helps attract and retail top talent.

"As a family-owned and -operated business, we know our employees are our most valuable asset," said Travis Sheetz, president of Sheetz Inc. "We are deeply committed to investing in our employees and creating a great working environment where they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed."

With this new investment, nearly all Sheetz employees will experience an increase in wages, or have already experienced an increase within the last year.

"Our goal is to provide competitive wages and full-time hours to as many employees as possible, as well as providing quarterly bonuses as a way for employees to share in our success," Travis Sheetz continued.

This latest investment comes on the heels of a $15 million investment in employee wages in 2016. That investment coincided with a significant effort to shift more store employees from part-time to full-time work.

Earlier this year, Altoona-based Sheetz was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and a Great Place to Work for the fifth time in six years.

Sheetz currently operates 596 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. It has more than 20,000 employees and nearly 3,000 active open positions.