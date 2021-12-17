Sheetz Rolls Out On-Demand Delivery to 560-Plus Locations

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. tapped DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of food and convenience essentials from more than 560 convenience stores across six states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Starting Dec. 16, customers can place a Sheetz order for delivery through DoorDash's website or mobile app. In late January, they will also be able to order from Sheetz's website and mobile app, and have their items delivered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

"This new partnership with DoorDash allows Sheetz to significantly expand delivery options and further fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when they want it, how they want it," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president, marketing & brand. "Customers can still order from our extensive Made-to-Order menu and select custom options with the touch of a finger, and now, they can do it from the comfort of their home."

A variety of Sheetz's signature Made-to-Order (MTO) menu and Sheetz Brothers Coffee beverages will be available including, breakfast, lunch, dinner and appetizer options. Convenience items such as bottled drinks, energy drinks, candy, snack bars, chips and medicine will also be available for purchase and delivery through the platform.

As part of the launch, Sheetz and DoorDash will offer $0 delivery fees on orders of $15 or more from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5. The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations when using the DoorDash platform. Participating locations can be found here.

"We are excited to partner with Sheetz to expand selection across the Mid-Atlantic region and give consumers a fast and simple way to access their favorite Sheetz convenience items, Made-to-Order foods, and more, on-demand," said Shanna Prevé, vice president, business development at DoorDash.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.