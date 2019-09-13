Sheetz Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Pact With Richmond Raceway

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will serve as the Official Convenience Store of Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., through a multi-year partnership.

The retailer will hold exclusive naming rights to a FanGrounds Neighborhood and the Scout Village, and become the presenting sponsor for the Scout Experience. The experiences' official names will be the Sheetz Neighborhood, the Sheetz Scout Village and the Scout Experience presented by Sheetz, respectively.

"Sheetz has been successfully serving NASCAR fans across the east coast for over 65 years, so we are proud to welcome them as a new partner at America's Premier Short Track," said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. "With the Sheetz Neighborhood in the FanGrounds and the Sheetz Scout Village, Sheetz will provide our fans with unique, 'made-to-order' experiences throughout our race weekends; much like they do every day at one of their 90 stores in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

The Sheetz Neighborhood in the FanGrounds will be located along the frontstretch closest to Turn 4, while the Sheetz Neighborhood will provide shade for fans while they view on-track action. The latter will also feature a modernized infield with enhanced fan experiences, including the fan-viewing walkway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage.

The FanGrounds is open on both Friday and Saturday of the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend presented by Who's Your Driver on Sept. 20-21.

"This was a natural fit for us, as many of our customers enjoy visiting Richmond Raceway and watching the great racing that takes place at America's Premier Short Track," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "We are pleased to be partnering with the race track to being the Sheetz experience to loyal Sheetz Freakz and new customers alike."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. It is No. 22 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.