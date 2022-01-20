Sheetz Turns to Technology to Ensure Efficient Flow of Products From Suppliers to Stores

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is partnering with RELEX Solutions, a provider of retail optimization software, in an effort to ensure an efficient flow of products from suppliers to stores, as well as support store growth and supply chain growth.

According to Sheetz, it sought a reliable solution with advanced functionality that could support demand planning across its supply chain network within a single system. It selected RELEX due to its adaptable, unified supply chain management solution, which will improve collaboration and visibility throughout the vertically integrated network of Sheetz.

"We are excited to partner with RELEX to optimize our supply chain management," said Bill Ruggles, director of procurement for Sheetz. "By partnering with RELEX, our corporate demand planners have the ability to improve processes that support our distribution and inventory management strategies. RELEX will ultimately help ensure Sheetz customers have what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365."

Carlos Victoria, senior vice president, sales Americas, for RELEX, added, "We at RELEX are thrilled to partner with Sheetz, a recognized industry leader, as we expand our roster of convenience retail customers. We look forward to working with Sheetz to add value to their demand planning processes."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Travis Sheetz, nephew of company founder Bob Sheetz, was named president and CEO on Jan. 1.