Sheetz to Utilize Energy Intelligence Platform Chainwide

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will manage its energy use through a new multiyear agreement with Pear.ai, an energy intelligence platform.

Beginning in April, the Altoona-based convenience store retailer will utilize the Pear.ai platform to manage its comprehensive utility footprint, which includes power, gas and water across 620 locations.

The Pear.ai technology processes thousands of bills per week to identify anomalies, generate insights and model predictive behavior through machine learning. It also sends alerts to correct issues proactively using a direct conversational functionality that eliminates the need to wait, or pay additional fees, for information from an account or support representative.

"As a steadily growing business rooted in data and analytics, Sheetz is well positioned to take full advantage of the depth and flexibility of the Pear.ai platform and its supporting team," said Mark Huston, president of Constellation's National Retail Business. "We're excited Sheetz will be able to leverage this solution to optimize its utility portfolio and manage its energy spend."

Pear.ai was acquired by Constellation, a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States, in early 2020. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corp.

Sheetz's operational footprint includes Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.