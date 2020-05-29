Sheetz Wraps Up Free Meal Program After 600,000 Meals

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. served nearly 600,000 free meals to children and families in need through its Kidz Meal Bagz program. The initiative was launched April 2 to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will end on June 5.

Kidz Meal Bagz includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Families are offered one bag per child, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The convenience store retailer will continue to fight hunger through its employee-driven charity Sheetz For The Kidz. At the end of May, the program donated $620,000 to Feeding America, the nation's leading domestic hunger-relief organization, to directly support child hunger programs.

"I'm so proud of our employees who truly stepped up to make the Meal Bagz program happen, " said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "Their dedication to help the communities we serve made a real impact, providing over 600,000 meals to those in need."

Sheetz will continue to raise funds for Feeding America through the MySheetz App. From now through June 30, it will donate $1 to Feeding America for every 200 points a customer donates. The company will match donations up to $100,000.

"Despite this positive impact, we know the need doesn't go away," Sheetz added. "We will continue our mission to provide hunger relief through additional initiatives such as our Made-to-Share program and weekly food donations, current Feeding America donation match campaign and Sheetz For the Kidz's support of Feeding America."

Made-to-Share provides weekly food donations to local food banks in the communities Sheetz serves. Donations include ready-to-eat items such as sandwiches, wraps, salads and healthy snacking options like fruit, vegetables and yogurt. Sheetz also donates to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.