Shell Adds Mobile Fuel Payment Option for Its Fleet Customers

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. is making it easier for fleet customers to pay for their fill-ups with the availability of WEX Fleet DriverDash.

Now available at approximately 25,000 Shell-branded locations nationwide, DriverDash enables drivers to authorize a fuel transaction from inside their vehicles by using a device's biometric capabilities to ensure security and documents the purchase electronically, creating a seamless, secure transaction, according to WEX.

DriverDash is the first mobile payment platform from WEX.

"We're delighted to be working with Shell to leverage our powerful, simple and convenient mobile payment technology," WEX Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing Peggy Watson said. "This evolution in fuel cards will provide fleet customers with a faster, more secure, more intuitive payment experience at Shell-branded stations.

"DriverDash is an easy and secure mobile payments app from WEX that delivers increased security and control for fleet managers, while offering drivers a faster and easier experience at Shell stations," Watson added. "Businesses will see less downtime for fueling, fewer clumsy receipts to collect and analyze, and better transaction security, often with the chance to accrue valuable Fuel Rewards Pro points."

Currently, more than 13,000 Shell-branded service stations across the continental United States offer DriverDash.

"Enhancing customer experience is at the forefront of everything we do at Shell," said Rusty Barron, vice president and general manager of Shell Fleet Solutions, North America. "WEX has great relationships with the nation's largest fleets, and offering payment options such as DriverDash increases payment options for our customers and helps drive brand loyalty for Shell."

Portland-based WEX is a provider provider of payment processing and business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare.

Headquartered in Houston, Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.