Shell Announces Milestone in Outdoor EMV Compliance

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. reached the milestone of equipping more than 1,000 of its retail sites with outdoor EMV technology designed to reduce fraud.

The benchmark comes months ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline, after which fuel dispenser fraud liability shifts to retailers.

"Shell is fully committed to providing its wholesalers with the information and resources they need to have their Shell-branded sites EMV hardware and software ready in advance of the liability shift date," the company said in a released statement. "Our top priority is to deliver programs and technology that lead to better customer experiences."

Resources and tools offered to Shell wholesalers include:

EMV equipment purchase programs with Gilbarco, Wayne Fueling Systems, Verifone and Cybera, as well as additional support throughout the transition process;

Multiple EMV technology workshops and webcasts that guide wholesalers, their staff and dealers through the end-to-end readiness and deployment process;

Direct EMV engagements with Shell wholesalers hosted by company staff at industry events and sales meetings across the country; and

Free EMV point-of-purchase signage kits for every Shell retail site that activates the technology in order to promote awareness about the security benefits of chip card technology with consumers.

In advance of the liability shift, EMV-compliant software is also available to more than 80 percent of the Shell network.

Additionally, the company launched its EMV Deploy Center, a mobile-friendly online tool that assists with the deployment process.

Based in Houston, Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.