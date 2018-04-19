Shell & Chevy Partner on In-Dash Fuel Payment Feature

SONOMA, Calif. — Chevrolet and Shell have partnered to roll out an embedded, in-dash fuel payment and savings experience.

The new feature allows drivers of eligible Chevrolet vehicles to pay and save directly through the touchscreen in their vehicle when they fuel up at participating Shell-branded stations, without swiping a credit card or using a mobile device.

To use this feature, users will press the Shell icon within Marketplace and select their preferred station location. After a few taps on the in-vehicle touchscreen, a code will be generated that allows the user to activate a desired pump and start fueling. Payment is then automatically charged to the payment method on file, with Fuel Rewards savings applied.

Embedded in-dash fueling at Shell is powered by Marketplace, a commerce platform for on-demand reservations and purchases of goods and services. It also allows users to order food, make dinner reservations, find parking or hotels, and locate and pay for fuel at participating Shell-branded stations.

"Being the first to deliver this type of in-dash fuel payment and savings is very exciting," said Sydney Kimball, vice president, Fuel Sales and Marketing Americas for Shell Oil Products U.S. "At Shell we are constantly working to develop better products and services for our customers, and we are always evolving according to their transforming needs and expectations around convenience, quality, digitalization and service. We're thrilled to be working with Chevrolet to make this a reality."

In-dash payment and savings at Shell-branded stations is currently piloting in select markets, with nationwide rollout planned throughout the coming months. Marketplace is available in eligible model year 2017 and newer Chevrolet vehicles in the United States.

"We introduced Marketplace to deliver value, productivity and convenience to our customers," said Rick Ruskin, senior manager for online commerce at Chevrolet. "Bringing the Shell Pay & Save functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to simply access Fuel Rewards and pay for gas while inside their car."

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4 million cars and trucks per year.

Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people.