Shell | Fuel Rewards Credit Cards Launch, Offering Fuel & Non-Fuel Savings Opportunities

CHICAGO — Shell Oil Products US, Citi Retail Services and Excentus teamed up to introduce the new Shell | Fuel Rewards Mastercard and the private label Shell | Fuel Rewards Card.

The new co-branded and private label card combine fuel and non-fuel savings opportunities through the Fuels Rewards program, simplifying the customer experience into a single product, according to the companies, adding that this is an industry-first move.

"Shell and Citi Retail Services have a long-term relationship and we are excited to introduce these industry-first product offerings to Shell customers," said Doug Krapcho, head of Partnership Management, Citi Retail Services.

Both of the new Shell | Fuel Rewards Credit Cards will offer:

10 cents/gallon rollback at participating Shell branded retail stations, up to 20 gallons per purchase;

10 percent Shell rebates on the first $1,200 non-fuel purchases at participating Shell branded retail stations, per year; and

Automatic enrollment in the Fuel Rewards program to earn additional savings.

Additionally, for a limited time, new cardholders can save 30 cents/gallon, up to 20 gallons, on the first five Shell fuel purchases made by June 30, 2019 at participating Shell branded retail stations. Customers must apply by Feb. 28, 2019 to qualify for this offer.

The Shell | Fuel Rewards Mastercard additionally will offer: 2 percent Shell rebates on the first $10,000 Dining and Groceries purchases, per year; and 1 percent Shell rebates on other qualifying purchases.

"Providing new and innovative offerings for our customers is important to Shell," said Chris Suess, general manager, Payments North America, Shell Oil Products US. "Working with Citi Retail Services and Excentus, these new payment options will deliver a differentiated and simplified experience for our customers, making it easier for them to pay and save at participating Shell branded retail stations."

Customers interested in applying for either of the new cards can click here, text "getrewards" to 56615, or pick up an application at participating Shell branded retail stations.

Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.

A global bank, Citi has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. It provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Excentus, a PDI company, owner and operator of the Fuel Rewards program, is a loyalty marketing and technology firm specializing in the design, development and implementation of loyalty programs that offer a scalable, cloud-based platform to manage, measure and monetize fuels-based loyalty programs.