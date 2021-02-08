Shell Gives Consumers the Opportunity to Use Their Fill-Up for Good

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. is looking to drive positive change in local communities by giving back through the launch of "The Giving Pump" at stations across the United States.

Starting Aug. 1 and running through Sept. 30, more than 2,900 Shell stations will participate in the two-month initiative where a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated will support local children's charities, including schools, literacy programs, hospitals, youth food pantries and more.

"Shell is excited to help local communities all over the U.S. with this initiative and we encourage our customers to choose 'The Giving Pump' on their next fill up to help us fuel the future of your local community," said Shannon Bryan, manager of brand and communications for Shell Retail US.

"The Giving Pump" is part of Shell's Force For Good initiative. Since launching Force For Good, the company has highlighted the impact Shell wholesalers have in the communities in which they operate in, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. Shell wholesalers have continued to be a Force For Good in local communities through initiatives like raising $1.1 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising $4.3 million for Boys and Girls Club of Kennewick and more.

To find a participating "The Giving Pump," click here.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates more than 14,000 Shell branded stations across 50 states.