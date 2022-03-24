Shell Joins Effort to Modernize Retail Energy Markets

PHILADELPHIA — Shell Energy North America LP has joined the Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL), a national advocacy organization dedicated to the modernization of retail energy markets and consumer choice.

Specifically, the REAL board of directors, formed earlier this year, welcomed Glenn Wright, the current president and CEO of Shell New Energies US LLC, as its newest member. With 30 years of experience in industrial and commodities markets, Wright brings experience managing large, complex, multi-faceted integrated businesses and structured transactions, including asset and business acquisitions. In his role, Wright has established and grown a consumer retail energy business to more than 400,000 customers in less than two years and delivered an onshore, utility-scale, renewable generation portfolio strategy leading to restructured portfolio assets.

"Shell Energy is excited about the formation of REAL and believes the expansion and modernization of the American retail electric market is essential if we want to meet the ever-changing needs of today's consumer," said Wright.

In addition to Wright, REAL's board of directors includes Mauricio Gutierrez, president and CEO, NRG; Curt Morgan, CEO, Vistra; Tom Matzzie, president and CEO, CleanChoice Energy; Scott White, president and CEO, IGS Energy; and Jim Wood, president and CEO, Calpine Energy Solutions.

"Our members are motivated to invest in clean energy solutions and rapidly move America toward its sustainability goals; giving consumers control over their energy decisions is the right way to get there," said Chris Ercoli, president and CEO, REAL. "We are thrilled Shell Energy is joining in our efforts to grow competitive retail markets and bring real electric choice to the consumer."

The Retail Energy Advancement League is a collective of members with a common goal of empowering customer choice through the preservation, expansion and modernization of retail energy markets. It believes all consumers deserve control over their energy decisions, including how they buy, produce and/or consume energy, energy services, usage data and other energy insights.

"Energy suppliers should be able to directly manage their relationship with consumers so they can inform customers of products and services that will assist them in reducing their usage, lowering their bill or helping them to support specific energy sources and technologies," stated the organization. "One key to forming strong, long-lasting relationships with consumers is the ability to provide consolidated billing. The days of the monopoly middleman should be behind us."

On a related note, in an effort to expand its global portfolio, Convenience Store News reported in December that Shell New Energies U.S. LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, signed an agreement to buy large utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Savion LLC from Macquarie's Green Investment Group.

"Savion's significant asset pipeline, highly experienced team, and proven success as a renewable energy project developer make it a compelling fit for Shell's growing integrated power business," said Wael Sawan, integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions director at Shell. "As one of the fastest-growing, lowest-cost renewable energy sources, solar power is a critical element of our renewables portfolio as we accelerate our drive to net zero."