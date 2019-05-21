Shell Launches Its Most Advanced Premium Fuel

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. debuted its latest premium gasoline, Shell V-Power NiTRO+, at forecourts across the United States on May 20.

The new formulation is engineered with four levels of defense against gunk, wear, corrosion and now friction to help keep engines running like new. According to the company, it is the brand's most advanced fuel and the result of more than a century of Shell fuels innovation.

Shell V-Power NiTRO+ now includes the brand's proprietary technology to help reduce friction in your engine and improve efficiency, furthering the brand's competitive advantage. It can be found across the country at roughly 13,000 Shell-branded stations.

To mark the new fuel formulation, Shell is also rolling out a new national campaign called Fuel for Thought to challenge consumers to "unthink what they think they think" about premium fuels.

"We wanted to create our best premium fuel ever, engineered to help keep engines running like new. We know this is especially important since research shows people are keeping their cars longer than ever, paired with the fact that a larger number of new cars sold are premium recommended or required," said Dan Little, general manager, North America marketing, Shell Oil Products US.

"Not all fuels are created equal, and we want to make sure drivers know the difference," Little added.

Fuel for Thought features TV and film actor Brent Bailey in a campaign that comes to life through a variety of touchpoints, including a national TV commercial, mobile gaming, social amplification, unique partnerships and immersive activation experiences that educate consumers on the latest formulation.

Shell will continue to celebrate at the Indianapolis 500, where 2017 NTT IndyCar Champion Josef Newgarden will be driving the No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Chevrolet race car for team owner Roger Penske.

Shell will also display an interactive roadside attraction at the race throughout the weekend called "What the Pump?" to test fans on their fuel knowledge and rewarding winners with Shell gift cards and other prizes. The "Most Rewarding Gas Pump" will also be visited by Newgarden, who will tip off fans about the pump's whereabouts.

As part of the fuel launch, The Shell Great Gas Giveaway will offer consumers over $1 million worth of prizes to new and existing Fuel Rewards program members. Through Sept. 1, Fuel Rewards members will be automatically entered to win, including the grand prize of free fuel for a year, which will be awarded daily to four winners.

Customers can also earn one entry for each regular-grade or mid-grade fuel purchase and four entries when they purchase Shell V-Power NiTRO+.

Houston-based Shell Oil is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.