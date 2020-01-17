Shell Launches In-Vehicle Payment Platform

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. is launching a nationwide in-vehicle payment platform. Shell-branded gas stations across the United States will now accept payment through Uconnect Market, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) new in-vehicle commerce platform.

This makes Shell the only vendor in Uconnect Market that allows consumers to find the nearest gas station, purchase fuel and services and save money on Shell fuel purchases from the comfort of their vehicles, the company said.

Customers who fuel eligible Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brand vehicles at participating Shell stations will be able to use Shell Pay & Save within Uconnect Market to pay for their fuel directly from their in-vehicle touchscreens, earn and redeem valuable Fuel Rewards savings and quickly get back on the road.

The in-vehicle Shell Pay & Save functionality includes features that offer speed, convenience and security, as well as rewarding offers during their fueling experience. Drivers only need to use Uconnect Market in the vehicle to locate nearby Shell stations and navigate to the closest one, then securely authorize a fueling charge through the in-vehicle payment system before fueling up. Customers don't need to swipe a credit card or use a mobile phone to pay.

"In an increasingly busy and mobile world, customers are looking at every moment of their day as an opportunity to make the most of their time," said Sydney Kimball, vice president, fuel sales and marketing Americas for Shell Oil Products U.S. "Shell is constantly looking for ways to improve the retail experience and pursuing opportunities to expand on digital payment innovation for our customers."

The program enables Shell to offer savings through the Fuel Rewards program and highlight gas station amenities. New Fuel Rewards accounts will receive Instant Gold Status for the first six months, and all members will receive an additional five-cents-per-gallon discount on every fuel purchase made via Uconnect Market through Feb. 29.

The Uconnect Market platform is available in model year 2019 and 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brand vehicles equipped with eligible connected services.

Headquartered in Houston, Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.