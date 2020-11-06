Shell Offers Special Fuel Savings to DoorDash Drivers

HOUSTON — The Fuel Rewards program is launching a new collaboration between Shell and DoorDash.

From now through Aug. 10, DoorDash's drivers, known as Dashers, will be able to save 10 cents per gallon every time they fill up as part of their Fuel Rewards membership.

"We know demand for food delivery services from partners like DoorDash has greatly increased over the past few months," said Todd Gulbransen, manager, North America loyalty & CRM, Shell. "Shell is incredibly grateful for the Dashers and their hard work, and we hope to offer relief at the pump by giving them added savings and security during these uncertain times."

The offer comes as consumer spending on meal delivery services is up 70 percent year-over-year as of the last week of March due to stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoorDash has also expanded its service with an Essentials offering that provides contactless product drop-offs from participating pharmacies and regional convenience stores to help consumers maintain a healthy home, the company said.

"We are happy to partner with Shell and DoorDash to show our appreciation of Dashers and their continued work at this time. Their roles have been undeniably valuable, and we want to support them and make their days a little easier," said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager, Fuel Rewards.

Fuel Rewards is a loyalty program that connects national and regional brands and consumers to save on fuel at more than 13,000 Shell gas stations across the United States.