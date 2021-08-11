Shell Oil Acquires Fuel Card Business

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. is growing market share in the fuel card space and creating synergies with its product offerings in its latest acquisition.

The company will acquire MSTS Payments LLC and its Multi Service Fuel Card business from Multi Service Technology Solutions Inc. (dba TreviPay). The Multi Service Fuel Card acceptance network and transaction processing platform provides Shell with a closed-loop payment network used by Commercial Road Transport (CRT) companies at thousands of truck stops in North America.

"Acquiring the Multi Service Fuel Card business provides Shell with the necessary technology, business infrastructure and talent to accelerate the growth of its global commercial cards business, Customer Value Propositions (CVPs) and services," said Tim Murray, general manager of Shell Commercial Road Transport, Sectors & Decarbonization. "We are confident that this strong IT platform and acceptance network will help us deliver a customer experience that will translate to additional growth for Shell's North America Commercial Road Transport businesses."

MSTS Payments will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Oil and will remain headquartered in Overland Park, Kan. Aaron Decker will continue to lead the Multi Service Fuel Card business for Multi Service Technology Solutions.

"We're very excited about the opportunity provided by Shell to help the fuel card business realize its full potential," said Decker. "We're equally excited to help Shell grow its Commercial Road Transport business."

As part of its plans, Shell will add services to enhance the customer experience and leverage its heavy-duty diesel engine oil brand, Shell Rotella, to offer trucking fleets fuel-economy savings, extended-drain capability, enhanced engine cleanliness, and excellent wear protection.

Multi Service Fuel Card was founded in 1978, serving as the first fuel card for trucking companies that provided real-time transaction authorization. Today, the product continues to help thousands of fleets manage fuel spend through its proprietary fuel card platform. Its closed-loop acceptance network is made up of more than 8,000 truck stop locations.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.