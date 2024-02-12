Shell Picks Up 45 New Mexico Sites

HOUSTON — Shell Mobility Co. Operations LLC is expanding its operated retail presence into New Mexico with the acquisition of Brewer Oil Co.'s retail division.

As part of the transaction, Shell will acquire 45 sites in New Mexico, comprising convenience stores, cardlocks for fleet vehicles and traditional fueling stations. The acquisition marks Shell's first operated retail presence in New Mexico and complements its company-owned footprint in the United States, where it owns and operates nearly 200 convenience stores.

"The acquisition of Brewer Oil will strengthen our company-owned footprint in the U.S. as we continue to target opportunities for paced retail growth in key markets," said István Kapitány, executive vice president, Shell Mobility. "Brewer's expansive customer base and desirable locations will deliver immediate value as we strive to meet customers' evolving needs and provide a premium refueling and retailing experience."

According to the mobility operator, Shell and Brewer Oil have a long-tenured relationship, with the latter acting as a Shell wholesaler since the 1970s. As part of the deal, approximately 450 Brewer Oil employees will join Shell.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024. It is subject to regulatory clearance and closing conditions.

In addition to building out its fueling network, Shell is making strides in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space. Last year, Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, completed its $169 million acquisition of EV charging and media company Volta Inc. With the closing, Shell now owns and operates one of the largest public EV charging networks in the United States.

In the United States, Shell serves around 8 million customers per day with a brand presence at approximately 12,000 fueling stations across 49 states, and globally serves around 32 million customers per day at its mobility sites.