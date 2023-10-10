Shell Adds Renewable Diesel Option to Los Angeles Stations

LOS ANGELES — Shell plc introduced renewable diesel at 75 different gas stations throughout the Los Angeles area, which could potentially assist the city in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Renewable diesel is a low carbon fuel typically made from fats, greases, tallow, waste cooking oil or plant oils like soybean or canola oil. It then undergoes a processing — typically hydrotreating — to make it chemically similar to the more usual petroleum diesel.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the supply of renewable diesel in the United States has continuously risen since its commercial introduction over a decade ago and may offer numerous benefits over traditional automotive fuel, such as lower carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions; more flexibility in either replacing or blending with petroleum diesel; and built-in engine and infrastructure compatibility, as it meets ASTM D975 specification, allowing it to be used in existing engines.

Shell considers lower carbon fuel alternatives, such as renewable diesel, a way to empower consumers to play a part in reducing emissions by shrinking their own carbon footprint without having to spend more on fuel or a new vehicle. Renewable diesel is a 99.9 percent renewable fuel that could potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent while still fueling any diesel-powered vehicle engine, Shell stated.

Renewable diesel is currently available at locations throughout Los Angeles, from Anaheim to Upland, Calif.

Shell has also recently invested in other alternative energy sources. Earlier this year, it closed on the acquisition of electric vehicle (EV) charging and media company Volta Inc. The assets from the deal included the company's existing network of more than 3,000 EV charging stations, as well as the development pipeline of an additional 3,400 charging points.

Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the United States, Shell operates in all 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people.