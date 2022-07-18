Shell Stacks Up Fuel Rewards Savings on T-Mobile Tuesdays

HOUSTON — With gas prices on the rise as the summer driving season revs into high gear, Shell Oil Co. is combing fuel savings by stacking T-Mobile Tuesdays together with monthly in-store rewards.

Now through Sept. 6, Shell's Fuel Rewards program is offering 25 cents off per gallon at the pump through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

The more members engage with Fuel Rewards, the more they earn and can stack savings for a bigger discount at the pump. For example, members can save 25 cents per gallon with the T-Mobile Tuesday offer plus another 12 cents per gallon when they purchase two 20-ounce MTN Dew products in July for a total of 37 cents off per gallon. On an average 12-gallon fill-up, that's $4.44 saved, according to Shell.

Members can stack cents-per-gallon savings by purchasing from Fuel Rewards partners such as T-Mobile, eating at participating dining partners, booking travel through participating affiliates, shopping online at FuelRewards.com and shopping inside convenience stores.

Fuel Rewards members can also earn savings at the pump in-store during July and August by making qualifying purchases. This month, these purchases include products from MTN Dew, Kinder Bueno, AC+ION or Origin Water, Xyience energy drinks, Red Vines Trays, V8, Sparkling Ice and White Claw Hard Seltzer. Next month, products from AC+ION or Origin Water, Xyience energy drinks, Kinder Bueno and Mentos Rolls are included in the fuel savings.

The T-Mobile Tuesdays offer is one of the many limited-time rewards included in the Fuel Rewards 10th anniversary celebration. As part of the 10-month promotional campaign, which runs through Feb. 28, 2023, new and existing Fuel Rewards members can take advantage of extra fuel savings and offers.

The campaign also includes a sweepstakes giving away approximately $10 million in fuel savings, which is broken down into three tiers:

$1 off per gallon: 20,000 potential winners earn a $1-per-gallon-discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up)

50 cents off per gallon: 100,000 potential winners will earn a 50-cents-per-gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up)

25 cents off per gallon: 400,000 potential winners will earn a 25-cents-per-gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up)

T-Mobile Tuesdays launched in 2016 as a way for T-Mobile USA Inc. to thank T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint customers on qualifying plans with freebies, offers and prizes.

Some of the latest partners to join the Fuel Rewards program include Bank of America, Advance Auto Parts and AAdvantage, the American Airlines loyalty program, which enables members to earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell.

Powered by Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI), the Fuel Rewards program has 26 million members. It was named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report featured the assessment of more than 450 loyalty programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.