Shell Stations Offering First-Ever Embedded In-Dash Fuel Payment Technology
HOUSTON — A new way to pay for gas is here.
On Aug. 16, Shell Oil Co. and General Motors revealed the automotive industry's first-ever embedded, in-dash fuel payment and loyalty experience available at Shell-branded gas stations across the United States.
Customers who look to fuel their eligible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles at Shell stations, will be able to use Shell Pay & Save within GM Marketplace to pay for their fuel directly from their vehicles' infotainment screen, and earn and redeem Fuel Rewards savings.
The nationwide rollout at participating Shell-branded stations comes following a successful pilot in select U.S. markets earlier this year.
According to a joint release from the two companies, customers first make a few selections on the vehicle's touchscreen and the system generates a three-digit code to activate the pump and start fueling. Once the fueling process is complete, the amount due is charged to the customer's payment of choice.
Fuel Rewards savings are automatically applied without the need to use a loyalty card.
How It Works
- Customers make a few selections on vehicle's touchscreen
- The system generates a three-digit code to activate the pump and start fueling
- The amount due is charged to the customer's payment of choice
As part of the launch of in-dash fuel payment, customers driving eligible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles can earn a one-time discount of 25 cents per gallon in Fuel Rewards savings, up to 20 gallons, on their next single fueling transaction after they sign up and use Shell Pay & Save within Marketplace and make a purchase of at least five gallons.
In addition, these customers can earn an extra 5 cents per gallon in Fuel Rewards savings, up to 20 gallons, after each fuel purchase of at least five gallons on every fill up through Dec. 31.
"We are very excited to be able to announce that this technology is now live at Shell-branded locations across the United States," said Sydney Kimball, vice president, fuel sales and marketing Americas for Shell Oil Products U.S. "What an incredible opportunity this is, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring this to our customers."
Embedded in-dash fueling at Shell is powered by GM Marketplace, the automotive industry's first commerce platform for on-demand reservations and purchases of goods and services. Marketplace allows GM owners to order food, make dinner reservations, find parking or hotels, and locate and pay for fuel.
"Fueling is obviously an essential part of the vehicle ownership experience and we're excited to offer our drivers a new way to fuel up with convenience, security and speed," said Rick Ruskin, Marketplace line of business leader, GM. "Through Marketplace, we've been able to harness the power of the connected vehicle to change the way people think about everyday tasks like filling up."
Shell and GM teamed with several companies to develop and roll out the technology, including Excentus, Xevo, Chase, Buy It Mobility and Shell's payment platform provider, P97.
Houston-based Shell Oil is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.