Shell Stations Offering First-Ever Embedded In-Dash Fuel Payment Technology

HOUSTON — A new way to pay for gas is here.

On Aug. 16, Shell Oil Co. and General Motors revealed the automotive industry's first-ever embedded, in-dash fuel payment and loyalty experience available at Shell-branded gas stations across the United States.

Customers who look to fuel their eligible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles at Shell stations, will be able to use Shell Pay & Save within GM Marketplace to pay for their fuel directly from their vehicles' infotainment screen, and earn and redeem Fuel Rewards savings.

The nationwide rollout at participating Shell-branded stations comes following a successful pilot in select U.S. markets earlier this year.

According to a joint release from the two companies, customers first make a few selections on the vehicle's touchscreen and the system generates a three-digit code to activate the pump and start fueling. Once the fueling process is complete, the amount due is charged to the customer's payment of choice.

Fuel Rewards savings are automatically applied without the need to use a loyalty card.