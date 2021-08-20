Shell Teams Up With Kroger for Fuel Discounts

HOUSTON and CINCINNATI — Shell and The Kroger Co. are teaming up to offer Florida customers fuel discounts when they order fresh groceries digitally.

Available now across several major Florida markets, customers who order fresh groceries via the Kroger mobile app or online at Kroger.com and have them delivered to their home can earn Fuel Points to save on fuel at 280 participating Shell stations throughout Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

By shopping at Kroger.com and earning Fuel Points, customers can save up to $1 per gallon by redeeming Fuel Points at Shell. With current Florida gas prices averaging $3 per gallon, this is a valuable offer — both for Shell wholesalers and for their customers, the organizations said.

Customers can find the nearest participating station here by typing in the zip code and clicking "Fuel."

In addition to the savings on fuel, Kroger.com is offering everyday savings of $10 per order at Kroger.com for new customers' first three orders.

The partnership will expand to other cities in Florida in the coming months. The offer is not valid at Shell Circle K locations.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates more than 14,000 Shell branded stations across 50 states.

With nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states under 24 banners and annual sales of more than $132.5 billion, Kroger ranks as one of the world’s largest retailers. It is headquartered in Cincinnati.