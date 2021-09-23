Shell Throws Its Support Behind ESPN's Football Town Showdown

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. will serve as the exclusive sponsor of ESPN's Football Town Showdown (FTS), a social-driven competition giving fans the opportunity to vote on the ultimate College Football town.

FTS is designed to engage fans, ignite friendly rivalries and bring football towns together.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 9, fans can participate in the bracket-style social vote across Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. After the four-round vote, one of 16 college towns will reign supreme.

"College Football is unlike any sport because of the fans. They're enthusiastic about football, passionate about their school, devoted to their hometown, and they want to be involved in all aspects of the game," said Andrew Messina, senior vice president, Disney advertising sales said. "We knew Shell was the perfect brand to help us bring this program to life across the country since they reach each of these towns and they know how passionate these fans are."

"Our mission to make life's journeys better rings true during college football season, as many will be taking a journey to their favorite football towns with friends and loved ones," added Lisa Carr, chief marketing officer and general manager, NA marketing, Shell Mobility. "With the biggest national fuel footprint and best loyalty program, we ensure football fans make the most of their journey by saving on fuel and snacks."

Voting rounds are available on ESPN's Instagram stories, which last 24 hours. Rounds three and four, scheduled for Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, respectively, voting will be available via Instagram stories, Snapchat and Twitter for four days each.

Fans can choose from these college towns:

Ames, Iowa

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Athens, Ga.

Auburn, Ala.

Baton Rouge, La.

Blacksburg, Va.

Boone, N.C.

Boulder, Colo.

Clemson, S.C.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Madison, Wis.

Morgantown, W. Va.

Oxford, Miss.

Pullman, Wash.

State College, Pa.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"We are ecstatic to see this program come to fruition," said Sean Hanrahan, senior vice president, Sports Brand Solutions at Disney Advertising Sales. "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to keep fans engaged with the sports they love, and we are confident that the Football Town Showdown will do just that."

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates more than 14,000 Shell branded stations across 50 states.