Shell's Fuel Rewards Earns Top Spot Among Loyalty Programs

ATLANTA — The Fuel Rewards program at Shell sits at the top of loyalty programs in the industry, according to a new report.

The program, which connects brands with more than 25 million consumers, was named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report by Bond Brand Loyalty.

The report features the assessment of more than 450 loyalty programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

In asking participating consumers whether they are loyal to the report's contending loyalty programs, for the first year, the Fuel Rewards program at Shell came out on top against other large, established multi-site retailers across both convenience and fuel brands.

"Even through an unpredictable year, consumers continue to attest to the benefits of the Fuel Rewards program," said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager, Fuel Rewards. "This recognition specifically speaks to our consumers' loyalty to this program, the cost savings it provides on something they use every day — fuel, and the robust life cycle marketing capabilities of our Marketing Cloud Solutions team."

Fuel Rewards members can redeem immediate savings on fuel at participating Shell locations and earn additional savings by c-store purchases, shopping online, dining, and making day-to-day purchases at participating Fuel Rewards merchants or restaurants.

These purchases accumulate into additional cents-per-gallon savings on future Shell fuel purchases.

"Shell customers see the value of loyalty through savings at the pump and inside the store. When combined with additional fuel savings through partnerships with AAA, Dunkin' and other brands, our loyal customers have many opportunities to save," said Greg Lemen, loyalty business development manager, Shell. "Thanks in part to these offerings, we find that our customers are loyal to Shell and we reciprocate by continually adding value through new partners with new ways to save."

PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program.