Shell's Latest Partnership Adds Hotel Guests to Fuel Rewards Program 

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. and Sonesta International Hotels Corp. are teaming up to provide travelers with savings on gas through the Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program.

Sonesta Travel Pass members who sign up for a Fuel Rewards membership can receive a one-time discount of 30 cents per gallon at participating Shell locations and quarterly bonus offers for more gas savings through May 2023.

To receive the 30-cent discount, Sonesta Travel Pass members who sign up for the Fuel Rewards program will receive a one-time discount of 25 cents per gallon on their next fill-up at participating Shell locations, in addition to the everyday Fuel Rewards Gold Status offer of 5 cents off per gallon, for the total savings of 30 cents per gallon.

The offer is valid now through Nov. 15, with redemptions valid through Dec. 31.

"At Sonesta, we are excited to team up with Shell and the Fuel Rewards program to help travelers save money at the pump," said Robin Ruttle, senior director, loyalty and partnerships for Sonesta. "We look forward to offering our Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty members gas savings of 30 cents or more per gallon on their next fill-up to help fuel future road trips."

Sonesta Travel Pass members who sign up for the Fuel Rewards program will also receive other quarterly bonus offers through May 2023, including:

Holiday Offer — Members can earn a one-time, $1 per gallon in fuel savings on their next fill-up at a participating Shell location when they book and complete a two-night stay with any participating Sonesta hotel. The offer is valid from Nov. 15 through Feb. 15, 2023, with redemptions valid through March 31.

Spring Getaway Offer — Members can earn a one-time, 50 cents per gallon fuel savings on their next fill-up at a participating Shell location when they book and complete a one-night stay with any participating Sonesta hotel. The offer is valid from Feb. 15 through May 15, 2023, with redemptions valid through June 31.

"Saving on gas is a great way to kick off a road trip and we're thrilled to grow the Fuel Rewards program by welcoming Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty members through this new collaboration," said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager at PDI Technologies, the company powering the Fuel Rewards program.

Sonesta Travel Pass members can sign up for Sonesta Travel Pass gas rewards and create a Fuel Rewards account here.

Newton, Mass.-based Sonesta has 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries.

More Travelers Earn Rewards

Earlier this year, the Fuel Rewards program gained its first airline partner with the addition of AAdvantage, the American Airlines loyalty program. As part of their eligibility, AAdvantage members earn two miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell.

AAdvantage members who join Fuel Rewards will also receive 100 AAdvantage miles after joining and purchasing their first fill-up at Shell.

Other recently added brands to the Fuel Rewards program include Bank of America and Advanced Auto Parts.

The Fuel Rewards program, which was named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report by Bond Brand Loyalty, serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save more than $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at 14,000-plus Shell locations across the United States.